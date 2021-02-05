Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises approximately 2.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.97. 73,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,750. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.