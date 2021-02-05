Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 189.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $525.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

