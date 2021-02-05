Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,892. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

