Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.608-1.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

