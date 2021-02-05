Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

PINC opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

