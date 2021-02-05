Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $44.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Premier by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Premier by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

