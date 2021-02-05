Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.84

Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and traded as low as $13.47. Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 376,115 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.13.

Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) Company Profile (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.