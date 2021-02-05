Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

