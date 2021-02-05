Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

