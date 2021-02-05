Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading 22.1% Higher

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price traded up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.71. 3,679,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,751,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

