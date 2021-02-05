Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. 1,059,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.85.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.