ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to C at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

