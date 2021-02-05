PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.29–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-60.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.25 million.PROS also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 281,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.