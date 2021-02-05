ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Up 8.3%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.95 and last traded at $87.65. 117,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 113,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

