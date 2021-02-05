Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Prothena stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

