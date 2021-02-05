Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

