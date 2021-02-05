Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Proton has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.91 or 0.01390155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.07608302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,303,056,614 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.