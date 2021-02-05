PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTCT stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.