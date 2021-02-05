Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.97. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 10,030 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy in Russia. It generates power through approximately 60 renewable energy source facilities, including hydropower, wind power, and geo-thermal.

