Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of LRTNF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 435,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,561. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

