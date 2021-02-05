Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PUYI opened at $6.00 on Friday. Puyi has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

