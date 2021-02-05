PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from sales and earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, e-commerce sales remained positive driven by strong online sales growth in all regions, even after the reopening of stores. It envisions online sales to represent 20% of total sales over the next few years. It has been witnessing declining SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. However, continued impacts of COVID-19 and resurgence of cases, leading to temporary store closures in some parts of Europe and soft store traffic in North America hurt quarterly results. Sluggishness in Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands businesses also hurt sales. Management expects the COVID-19 woes to continue hurting fourth quarter revenues and earnings due to resurgence in cases.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in PVH by 54.0% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

