Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

