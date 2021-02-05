Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

LII stock opened at $272.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

