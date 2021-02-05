Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $14.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $15.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

GOOG stock opened at $2,062.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,653.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.