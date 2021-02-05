Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

