Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Lowered by Analyst

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MPB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

