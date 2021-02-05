Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,228,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,308,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

