Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahily acquired 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 680 shares of company stock valued at $45,118 in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.