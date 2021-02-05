Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised by Analyst

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WETF. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

WETF stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $815.33 million, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

