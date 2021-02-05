Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.84.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $710.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.54 and its 200 day moving average is $699.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.