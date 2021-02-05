Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,625.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,425.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

