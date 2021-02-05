Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,425.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

