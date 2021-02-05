Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.