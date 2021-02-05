Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QTWO stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 216.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

