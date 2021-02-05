Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.47 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.70.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

