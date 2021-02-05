Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered by Analyst

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

