Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

