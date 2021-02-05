Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 159.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

