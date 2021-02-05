Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

