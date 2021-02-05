Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

MDC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

