Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reduced by William Blair

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,096. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

