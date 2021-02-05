Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

