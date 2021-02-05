Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

QRVO opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

