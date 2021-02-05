Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.23.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

