Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

