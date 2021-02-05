QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QCOM opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $317,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 201.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 92,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

