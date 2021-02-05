Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $12,423.32 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $12,423.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 170 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $7,502.10.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 158 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $6,912.50.

QTRX opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

