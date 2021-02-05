Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.39. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

