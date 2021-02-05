Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

